Does This Intriguing Honda Patent Show A Road-Going Project 2&4?

Back in 2015, Honda unveiled its curious Project 2&4 Concept. Essentially a mix between a MotoGP motorcycle and a roofless sports car, the 2&4 turned heads and got people talking. However, no one ever expected to see it reach production.
Well, that may be about to change as a number of patents filed by the American manufacturer have emerged online and show a vehicle closely mimicking the design of the 2&4 Concept that may, just may, see the light of day.
As these images from Autoblog show, the vehicle included in the patents looks like the 2&4 Concept but is slightly more practical as it includes a passenger seat and driver’s seat in favor of the single-seat configuration of the concept. As with the original, it includes a mid-mounted engine, has no traditional bumpers and the seats appear fully exposed to the elements.
In the patent, Honda says that the seats, steering wheel, pedals and gauge cluster are all connected directly to the vehicle’s cast-aluminum chassis. This allows for the vehicle to be easily customized to a single-seater or for it to change to right-hand drive. What’s more, rollover protection is also included in the vehicle’s frame.
It is difficult to imagine how a vehicle like this could be approved for use on the road but if it ever comes to fruition, it could only be a good thing for sports car enthusiasts.