Domenicali Says Lamborghini Urus Production Will Start In April

Lamborghini chief executive Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that production of the Urus SUV will kick off in April.The ex-Ferrari Formula 1 boss made the revelation during an interview with Digital Trends but said that the initial models built will be prototypes and not production-spec models bound for customers.“Production will start in April, though the plant will initially build pre-series models. As you know, this is an entirely new process so the first few cars will be prototypes. It’s a very delicate period, which is why 2017 will be a very important year or us. Don’t underestimate the big step we’re taking,” Domenicali said.The boss also said that before deliveries of the Urus can commence, the brand’s dealerships and after-sales network need to be educated about the all-new model.“It’s easy just to remember the number 7,000, but we need to prepare the after-sales network and the dealers; they need to know the car. The first cars will also be used to train people. It’s a matrix of complexity that, for our dimension, is a big, big step,” he said.Lamborghini has previously said that the Urus will join the Aventador and Huracan in its range sometime in 2018. After it hits the market with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, a hybrid alternative will be offered, marking a first for the brand.