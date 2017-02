Donald Trump's Former Blingy Cadillac Limo Selling For A "Terrific" $62,000

PHOTO GALLERY

If you're interested in owning a car that was once used by Donald Trump , the price to pay is £50,000, or approximately $62,000.This limousine was built in 1988 by Cadillac and based on the description of thisad, only two models were ever built, with this one purchased by Donald Trump himself for one of his family members. The car was actually known as the "Cadillac Trump" and it's been on UK shores since 1991.Noteworthy details include the fact that it's powered by a 5.0-liter gaasoline engine with 45,000 miles (72,420 km) on the clock, and that it's had 5 previous owners. Not exactly mint condition , but then again what old limousine is?said Sevenvale Cars exec, Sean Tanner.added Exchange and Mart exec Thom Coupar-Evans.