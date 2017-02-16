Donald Trump's Former Blingy Cadillac Limo Selling For A "Terrific" $62,000

If you're interested in owning a car that was once used by Donald Trump, the price to pay is £50,000, or approximately $62,000.
This limousine was built in 1988 by Cadillac and based on the description of this Exchange and Mart ad, only two models were ever built, with this one purchased by Donald Trump himself for one of his family members. The car was actually known as the "Cadillac Trump" and it's been on UK shores since 1991.
Noteworthy details include the fact that it's powered by a 5.0-liter gaasoline engine with 45,000 miles (72,420 km) on the clock, and that it's had 5 previous owners. Not exactly mint condition, but then again what old limousine is?
"This is a unique vehicle that offers a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to buy a car that will always attract interest. We know the current owner well, he bought the Cadillac ten years ago and it’s been his pride and joy and it has even starred in a couple of films, so we hope this will fetch a good price," said Sevenvale Cars exec, Sean Tanner.
"There is so much interest in President Trump and this one-off opportunity to purchase both a piece of history and a potential investment means that we are expecting this to attract a lot of interest from UK buyers," added Exchange and Mart exec Thom Coupar-Evans.