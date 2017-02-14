Don't Overfill Your Lamborghini Aventador Or It Could Catch Fire

A Lamborghini with a full tank of gas sounds like our idea of a good time. An overfull gas tank, though, could be a problem.
How much of a problem, you ask? Enough for an Aventador to catch fire. That's why the Italian automaker is recalling over a thousand of them in the United States alone.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Lamborghini found that the gas tanks on its Aventadors could be severely overfilled. And when driven hard as a Lambo should be, the excess fuel could reach parts of the exhaust system – especially if an aftermarket exhaust has been fitted – which could result in a fire.
Fortunately it appears that the most serious cases to have resulted from this issue up to this point didn't extend beyond an irregular idle, and in one case, some melted parts at the back of the car.
Still, to be extra safe, Lamborghini is recalling 1,453 of the twelve-cylinder supercars in the US. Included among them are limited editions like the Anniversario, Miura Homage, Pirelli Edition, Super Veloce, and even the Veneno coupe and roadster.
The manufacturer figures that fitting a new evaporative emissions system with redesigned purge valves ought to fix the problem. Newer examples of the Aventador S and SV are already being fitted with the redesigned exhaust.