Doug DeMuro Needs Help Choosing His Next Used Car

Doug DeMuro has been entertaining web surfers with his reviews for quite some time, and he now needs a new set of wheels to continue to do so.
Now, before suggesting he buys a Bugatti Chiron, a Bentley Bentayga or Mercedes-AMG's upcoming hypercar, the vlogger has three simple rules that you need to know before leaving a comment.
Rule number 1 refers to using the #DougCar hashtag that allows him to find the suggestion easier, while the second one is all about the budget. DeMuro wants to keep it in the $60,000 to $80,000 range, and depreciation is also being taken into consideratio.
Finally, this year's 'DougCar' needs to be a truck or an SUV, so that narrows the search furthermore.
The vlogger has been down this road six times before, reaching out to his followers to help him buy a car that he used for a few months before selling it. The vehicles that he has owned following this recipe, were a Cadillac CTS-V Wagon, Ferrari 360 Modena, Hummer H1, a JDM Nissan Skyline GT-R, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Dodge Viper.