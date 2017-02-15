Drive.ai Shows An Autonomous Lincoln Navigating Rainy California

Alongside the dozen or so automakers currently allowed to test self-driving vehicles on the streets of California, Drive.ai is one of a handful of technology companies with the same privileges.
Now, the firm has taken a leaf out of Tesla and Chevrolet's playbooks by uploading a video of one of its autonomous prototypes cruising through the streets of Mountain View, California without incident.
In the clip, the Lincoln MKZ can be seen driving around California flawlessly, a feat particularly impressive when you consider that for much of the drive it was raining and the roads were wet and slippery. It manages to handle traffic lights with hesitation, deals with other vehicles pulling out in front of it and altogether looks like a rather relaxing way to travel.
According to the technology startup, its self-driving system uses unique deep learning technology that allows it to process information and make decisions in a similar way as the human brain.