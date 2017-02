Driver Falls Asleep, Causes Caravan Mayhem Down Under

VIDEO

Generally speaking, towing a caravan is very safe, until somebody does something that not only jeopardizes your caravan, but your car as well.That's definitely one of the worst scenarios for any driver pulling a trailer, and it just so happens, is exactly what happens in this video captured via dashcam from inside that Land Cruiser.Look close around the 28-second mark and you'll notice a small hatchback emerging from behind that Mazda SUV. You'll also notice that it's driving erratically, due to the driver being asleep and all.The description of the video reads:It all happened very quickly so chances are there was truly very little the driver could have done - if anything at all, as he states.