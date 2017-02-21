Driver Saves Cayman GT4 Clubsport From 230 Km/h 'Ring Crash

The Nurburgring Nordschleife might well be the world’s most famous racetrack, but it is also one of the world’s most dangerous.
Housing the Nurburgring Formula 1 circuit, the track twists through Germany’s Eifel mountains for 24.4 kilometers and is home to some truly treacherous corners made particularly dangerous by almost no run-off areas.
Many cars have fallen victim to the circuit over the decades and a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport almost joined that list recently.
As the video below shows, the Cayman can be seen hitting 258 km/h (160 mph) just before turning into a sweeping left hander. As the driver crests the apex at 227 km/h (141 mph), the rear-end of the mid-engined sports car suddenly steps out.
The driver manages to expertly catch the slide but almost overcorrects as the car momentarily points towards the steel wall. Despite subsequently sliding along the grass, across the track and into the gravel trap, it manages to escape any impact and the driver continues on his merry way.