Driving A Lambo To High School Is A Dream Come True

For teenage petrolheads, driving an Italian exotic to high school might be their ultimate car-related fantasy.
What can be more fun than showing your friends and colleagues your mean-sounding Lamborghini Gallardo? You'll not only make their day, but your own, especially if you're the type of person that enjoys making other people happy.
This clip comes courtesy of the JR Garage YouTube channel, where you'll also find videos of other similar excursions, involving a Dodge Viper and even a Ferrari 355.
The Lambo however is the loudest of the bunch and some of the kids even seem a little bit freaked out by that exhaust during heavy revving. Everyone else however is reacting pretty much like what you'd expect - they're excited and want to take pictures of the car.
This one kid towards the end of the clip has perhaps the best reaction yet, freaking out after revving the car himself.