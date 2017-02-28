Eadon Green Drops More Black Cuillen Teasers Ahead Of Geneva

We've known about the Black Cuillen ever since last month when Eadon Green first announced their retro-looking Geneva-bound mystery vehicle.
Following that initial teaser, we got a hold of a few images from the European Patent Office the very next day, images that showed the entire design of the car and pretty much confirmed its classic, late-30's luxury coupe appearance.
Now, we have a few more images that actually tell a pretty good story regarding the car's interior dimensions, build quality and perhaps even performance.
With the latter, we obviously can't be sure how quickly it will get from 0 to 60 or what its top speed is going to be, but the presence of a V12 engine and the ability to select some type of 'Sport' mode, indicates that this thing will be anything but slow.
Also, judging by the width of the cabin, it seems the Black Cuillan won't be a particularly small retro-coupe, as there looks to be plenty of space in-between the driver and the passenger, with a wide center console splitting the two seats.
As for quality, we can see an abundance of leather, Alcantara, wood trim and possibly even carbon fiber on the steering wheel (around the hub). And yes, the bespoke Garrick England timepiece does not go unnoticed.
The Black Cuillen will be unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show on March 9th.