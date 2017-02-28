Electric Corvette C6 Sets Standing Mile World Record

Genovation’s one-off GXE prototype has set a standing mile record for a street-legal electric car after hitting 190.4 mph (306 km/h) at the Kennedy Space Center’s Space Shuttle Landing Facility.
Last year, the bespoke electric C6 Chevrolet Corvette topped out at 186.6 mph over the standing mile but even Genovation wasn’t entirely satisfied with that figure. In its efforts to set the new standing mile record, it also set itself a new top speed record when driver Johnny Bohmer took the car up to 209 mph (336 km/h).
Powering the Genovation GXE are two electric motors which combine to deliver in excess of 700 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. These motors receive their juice from a 44 kWh battery pack with power sent exclusively through the rear wheels.
Having developed its electric powertrain for years, Genovation will soon bring it to the market. For the measly sum of $750,000, the company will offer C7 Corvette Grand Sport models outfitted with the electric powertrain by 2019. Production will be limited to just 75 cars.