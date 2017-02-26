Electric Mini May Be Built In Germany Due To Brexit

BMW is pondering building the upcoming all-electric Mini in Germany rather than Britain as originally intended.
According to German publication Handelsblatt, the automaker was planning on building the electric Mini in the UK but has lost interest since the UK public voted for the country to leave the European Union.
Although BMW hasn’t officially commented, it is reported that BMW also won’t go through with its planned investments at the Mini’s plant in Oxford due to Brexit. Officials from BMW are due to meet with the British government in the coming weeks to discuss the plans before a final decision is made in the second half of the year.
At this stage, it is thought that instead of the UK, the electric Mini will be built at BMW’s plants in Regensburg and Leipzig. Additionally, Dutch automotive producer Nedcar may also be contracted to handle a portion of electric Mini production.
The electric Mini is expected to hit the market in 2019.
Note: Mini Cooper S E Countryman All4 pictured