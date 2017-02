Electric NIO EP9 Sets Autonomous Lap Record Around COTA

PHOTO GALLERY

A few months after setting an electric vehicle lap record at the Nurburgring, the NextEV NIO EP9 has become the fastest self-driving vehicle to ever lap the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Texas.What’s more, the EP9 also lapped the circuit faster than any other production car when a driver jumped behind the wheel.To showcase its advanced autonomous technologies, NIO sent the EP9 around the Formula One circuit in just 2 minutes and 40.33 seconds where a 160 mph (257 km/h) top speed was reached along the straight. When a professional driver took control, he set a lap time of 2 min 11.30 sec and reached 170 mph (273 km/h).Aiding in these impressive lap times is the vehicle’s incredible powertrain. It utilizes four high-performance inboard motors and four individual gearboxes to deliver a total of 1360 PS (1,342 hp), equivalent to one megawatt of power. This allows the EP9 to accelerate from a standstill to 124 mph (200 km/h) in a mere 7.1 seconds and onto a 194 mph (312 km/h) top speed.Discussing the car and its performance, NIO chief executive Padmasree Warrior said:NIO has yet to announce when the first customer deliveries of the EP9 will commence.