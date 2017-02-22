Electrified 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Spied Preparing For Geneva

This Panamera Sport Turismo prototype was spotted winter-testing in Sweden, a mere two weeks ahead of its official debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
What makes this particular car interesting is the extra fuel cap present on the driver's side, which indicates that this is a plug-in hybrid model since that fuel cap is undoubtedly hiding the charger socket.
The lime green calipers also inadvertently point towards an electrified powertrain, whereas the front bumper is slightly less aggressive than the one we saw on that Sport Turismo prototype getting tested at the Ring last year.
As for the rear, we have a pretty good idea of what's coming thanks to the Sport Turismo Concept, although we're still expecting to be impressed by the overall design of the Shooting Brake-style body.
Besides the existing E-Hybrid 495hp 4 E-Hybrid versions of the Panamera, Porsche is rumored to be developing a higher-performance hybrid with more than 550-horses for both the regular (liftback) and the shooting brake (Sport Turismo) variants.
Both the engine line-up as well as the cabin layout are expected to mirror those on the regular all-new Panamera, which means that future buyers will enjoy the same high-resolution touch-sensitive displays as they would in the regular model.
Options should include the panoramic tilt roof, massage seats, ambient lighting and a high-end Burmester sound system, whereas on the move, the Panamera Sport Turismo should also employ Porsche's rear-wheel steering system.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops