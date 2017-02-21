Elextra's Four-Door Electric Supercar Heading To Geneva At Warp Speed

Ever since Elon Musk founded Tesla Motors, many wanted to be in his shoes, and the latest ones are Swiss designer Robert Palm and Danish entrepreneur Poul Sohl.
These are the men behind Elextra, a company that's getting ready to drop the veil off a new supercar, which has four doors, four seats, and a design that's... interesting, to say the least.
However, with a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint that takes less than 2.3 seconds(!) to achieve, due to an electric powertrain that has yet to be detailed, it has one clear contender in mind - the Tesla Model S P100d, which is capable of very similar performance, as a recent test revealed.
Other details that should interest you is that the zero-emission car was designed in Switzerland and will be hand-built near Stuttgart, Germany, "by one of the world's leading companies specialized in low-volume manufacturing, with the highest quality imaginable", says the start-up.
No more than 100 units of the first model are expected to be produced, and the company is currently on the lookout for investors, but let's see what its designer has to say about it:
"The idea behind Elextra is to combine pure lines reminding of the most exciting Italian supercars of the past, whilst being resolutely forward looking thanks to its low, sleek and beautiful design, paired with today's most advanced technology."
Elextra will most likely keep extra details a secret for now, but the vehicle will debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, in the coming weeks, and that's when we should learn everything there is to know about it.