Enthusiasts Defy ISIS Bombings And Go Drifting In Mosul

No matter where you are in the world, you’ll be able to find automotive enthusiasts and that includes in Mosul, Iraq, a city currently the setting of one of the fiercest battles in recent years.
As Iraqi and allied forces attempt to take the city back from the control of ISIS, a group of drifting fans organized a small event in one of the liberated areas of the city and Buzzfeed News was there to capture it all.
The squad in question, dubbed Rio Gear, brought along a customized BMW to slide through the war-torn streets.
Unfortunately, a broken driveshaft and the small fact that ISIS began dropping bombs nearby with unmanned drones, brought the stunt driving to an early end.
Nevertheless, this video just goes to prove how strong the human connection can be between rev heads.