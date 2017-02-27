Even Volvo Issues Safety Recalls From Time To Time

Volvos are known, above all else, for two things: safety and reliability. So we don't see many recalls coming from the Swedish manufacturer, but they do come around from time to time... even if they're rather small and specific in scope. Like with this one, for example.
This notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration identifies a problem that will have Volvo calling in all of 5,529 new vehicles over a potential problem with the side-curtain airbags.
The recalls affects some 2017 S90, V90 Cross Country, and XC90 vehicles, of which only some are expected to require any remedial action after an initial inspection.
The problem comes down to a bolt (supplied by Autoliv) that's supposed to keep the inflatable curtain airbag in place. Apparently some of those bolts may fracture within 48 hours after manufacturing due to a chemical reaction. If they haven't broken within two days, though, they're fine, and so are the airbags they're meant to secure.
This is the first recall we've seen from Volvo this year. The last one came this past November, and affected a larger number and variety of models. Prior to that, and aside from the sweeping Takata issue, we hadn't seen a substantial recall come from the Scandinavian automaker since 2011.