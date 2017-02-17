Ex-Candidate With Sexual Car Fetish Arrested On Valentine's Day For Stealing 3 Chevys And A Buick

A former Republican candidate for a Michigan House seat with a 'cranking' fetish was arrested on Tuesday after taking four cars on joyrides from a local Chevrolet dealership.
According to MLive, one 26-year-old Jordan Haskins broke into the cars at the dealership, driving them around the back lot area and jumping them over hills causing "undisclosed" damages.
The man's "cranking" fetish involves removing spark plug wires, thus causing the car to "ride rough", which he then interprets as sexual gratification. Three of the cars he broke into belonged to customers, while the other one belonged to the dealership.
"This person took some vehicles from the body shop and drove around the back lot area, damaging the vehicles and jumping over hills," said Thomas Township Police Sgt. Al Fong. "It was a joy ride."
Based on the arrest warrant, the cars involved were a 2011 red Chevrolet Silverado, a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2015 Silverado and 2010 Equinox. The vehicle Haskins was arrested in, a 2001 Buick Park Avenue, was also stolen.
According to NBC, Haskins was a Republican candidate for a seat in the Michigan House of Representatives back in 2014. He has had several run-ins with the law regarding his automotive fetish, including 'cranking' in a government truck in December 2016.
He is now being held in Saginaw County Jail on a $40,000 bond.