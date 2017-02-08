Ex Jenson Button-Owned 2005 Ford GT Going Under The Hammer

Have you missed your chance of convincing Ford to let you buy their new GT?
Well then, you could always go for its predecessor, with a 2005 GT hitting the auction block at SilverstoneAuctions Race Retro event, on February 25 and 26.
One of just 101 examples supplied new to Europe, this specific model had a famous first owner - ex-Formula 1 driver Jenson Button, who held on to it from 2005 until 2011.
Finished in white and adorned with blue racing stripes, this Ford GT takes its power from a mid-mounted hand-built supercharged V8 engine that feeds 550 horses to the rear wheels, through a six-speed manual transmission.
It's capable of hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in roughly 3.5 seconds, and will keep accelerating up to a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h).
Despite being delivered new to a Swiss Ford GT dealer in Geneva back in May 2005, from where Jenson Button took it home, the car's odo reads just 8,350 miles (13,438 km), and it has a full service history to prove it.
Prior to the auction, bidders are welcome to arrange early viewings of the supercar, which is estimated to sell for £250,000-£300,000 ($311,000-$373,000).