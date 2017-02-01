Experience Renault's Megane RS 275 Trophy-R On Your Phone With Real Racing 3

Assetto Corsa, Forza Horizon and Gran Turismo are well established names for gamers, but Electronic Arts (EA) believes that virtual racing should be available on mobile devices too.
This is why they published Real Racing 3 more than three years ago, a video game developed by Firemonkeys Studios and compatible with Android, iOS, BlackBerry 10 and Nvidia Shield devices, which features 18 rear-world racetracks and numerous high-performance machines.
Keeping it on a competitive level means constantly updating the cars and offering new ones, and their latest pack includes the 2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy-R, a French hot hatch that needs no presentation, after making a name for itself on the Nurburgring, almost 3 years ago.
It uses a 2.0-liter turbo'd four-banger, massaged to deliver 275 PS (271 HP) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque, allowing the hatch to go from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.8 seconds, and up to a top speed of 255 km/h (158 mph).
Joining the French hot hatch in the latest bundle is the more powerful Mercedes-AMG A45, the impressive Porsche 911 RSR, Ford's Shelby GT350R, and the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4.