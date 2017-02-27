Extended Cars 3 Trailer Shows The Next Generation Of Racers

A new extended trailer for Cars 3 has just been released with it providing an extended look at the long-awaited new animated film.
Cars 3 will welcome the dawn of a new era for racing cars where competitors get faster, more powerful and more aerodynamically-efficient, leaving behind protagonist Lightning McQueen.
A new character set to star in the film will be Jackson Storm, one of the next-generation of racers. He will dethrone McQueen and become the new pin-up boy. However, McQueen won’t go down without a fight and will work tirelessly to return to the top of the sport.
The film will premiere in U.S. theaters on June 16, 2017.