Facelifted 2018 BMW i3 Spied Trying To Hide Minor Changes

With BMW expected to launch the updated i3 at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, our spy photographers managed to see one just outside of Munich undergoing tests.
In terms of design, it seems that when it comes to the i3, that old saying "the more things change, the more they stay the same," definitely applies.
However, that doesn't mean that the overall number of changes will be a particularly small one. For starters, we can't help but notice the new front bumper with possibly updated fog lights, plus the new headlight graphics, if we really stare.
Since the rear end is covered up too, we can assume something's going on over there as well, although the taillight graphics seem unchanged compared to those on the current model.
Inside, expect an updated dashboard with BMW's latest infotainment system on hand, plus the very latest in connectivity and perhaps even the latest active safety and convenience features as well - although we doubt BMW would make the i3 as clever as the all-new 5-Series or 7-Series.
Where the regular i3 will likely benefit from a small hike in power and an extended range (beyond 200 miles / 320 km), the rumored i3S flagship is the one we should be looking to if we're expecting near-hot hatch performance.
Other than that, the facelifted i3 should also be available with an updated color palette, so that customers are able to customize their car to even greater extent.
The 2018 BMW i3 is rumored to hit showrooms before the end of the year.
