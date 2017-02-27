Facelifted 2018 Hyundai Sonata Previewed By Design Sketches

Hyundai may have updated the Sonata for the 2017MY, but a facelifted version is coming to replace the 3-year old car.
Previewed by a handful of design sketches that were posted on one of the brand's social media channels, it will get the brand's new 'cascading' grille and reshaped LED DRLs, just like the new i30, alongside a cleaner-looking and sportier rear end with LED taillight inserts.
Citing sources within the company, HyundaiBlog states that the tweaked Sonata will come in two trim levels: the standard one and the sportier turbo. Details surrounding the latter have yet to be announced, but the Koreans could either boost or replace the current unit with a newer one producing more than the current 2.0-liter turbo's 245 hp.
The facelifted Hyundai Sonata could be introduced in South Korea as early as next month, followed by a New York Auto Show debut in April.