Facelifted 2018 Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet Needs Very Little Camouflage

Like with its 4-door counterpart, changes made to the Mercedes S-Class Cabrio will be both visual as well as tech-related.
Of course, it will feature trim updates, new steering wheel, redesigned bumpers, updated taillights and possibly even new headlight graphics according to our spy photographers. However, the biggest changes will include the large dual-display inside, and the Drive Pilot semi-autonomous system.
The automaker's R&D boss Ola Kallenius spoke to Autocar last month, confirming that the facelifted S-Class will come with "intelligent integration of sensor and map data", a first on a production car. Basically, what the system does is read upcoming corners and decide whether or not the vehicle's speed is too high, thus braking the car whenever necessary and driving through the bend.
If the S-Class facelift is to become the most advanced semi-autonomous model in its segment (at least until the new Audi A8 comes along), we can safely say that the S-Class Cabriolet will benefit from that technology as well.
As for the engine line up, Mercedes have been tight-lipped on this one. It does look as though all existing petrol-powered V6 units in the S-Class saloon lineup will be replaced by a new inline six petrol engine, codename M256. However, that will obviously not affect the Cabriolet model, which is currently only powered by V8 and V12 engines.
Whether Mercedes will bring their updated S-Class range to Geneva next month remains unknown - though all facelifted models are indeed expected to surface sometime this year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops