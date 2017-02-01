Facelifted 2018 Nissan Qashqai Coming To Geneva Show With Semi-Autonomous Tech

Although it was reported that the next generation Qashqai will benefit from semi-autonomous technology, it seems that Nissan will be offering it on the facelifted version of the compact SUV.
Believed to debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next month, AutoExpress explains that the vehicle will gain the Piloted Drive 1.0, which will allow it to drive on its own during stop and go traffic, and on motorways, by operating the steering, throttle and brake.
However, don't expect any self-lane changes similar to what Tesla are offering, as this is still a few years away, and will likely debut after the turn of the decade.
Rolling out the Nissan Qashqai with this technology won't dramatically affect its price, according to Richard Candler, the company's head of advanced product strategy, who spoke with the British publication, stating: "This is accessible. We're not trying to make a 100,000 Euro ($107,300) Qashqai. And in time, it will be on Jukes and Micras, and we simply can't double the price of a Micra. It will be a reasonable price."
The 2018 Nissan Qashqai will also come with a new front end, which will probably be inspired by the Premium Concept that debuted at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, sporting a new grille and bumper designs.
Note: Nissan Premium Concept pictured