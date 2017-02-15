Facelifted Honda City Gets Convincing New Face In India

India has just welcomed its facelifted Honda City and while the model won't be made available Stateside, it does have an acceptable design.
Compared to the pre-facelift City, the new model is characterized through an entirely different front fascia , LED daytime running lights as standard and reshaped headlights. There's also a chrome bar above the front grille that stretches between the headlights, a different bumper and LED fog lights that can be added as an option.
At the rear, the facelifted VX and ZX variants come standard with a trunklid lip spoiler, integrated LED brake light and LED taillights. Lesser models include simplified taillights and a sculptured bumper. There's also two-tone 16-inch wheels.
The cabin of the new City is also rather impressive for an entry-level sedan at its affordable price point. Top models include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates navigation, Bluetooth and MirrorLink connectivity and voice recognition. It also includes WiFi support, a HDMI port and 1.5 GB of internal memory.
The entry-level S model comes standard with fabric seats, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and four speakers. If you want some added features, the SV variant includes LED indicators on the mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel with telescopic adjustment, touch-operated automatic climate control and power-folding door mirrors.
Owners of the V models will enjoy the added convenience of keyless entry, push button start, eight speakers, a reverse camera and alloy wheels while the VX also gets a sunroof, leather upholstery, adjustable rear headrests and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.
In terms of engines there is a 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol delivering 119 PS (117 hp) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,600 rpm, mated to eight a five-speed manual or a CVT. A diesel displacing 1.5-liters and pumping out 100 PS (98 hp) at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm is also offered.