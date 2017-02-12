Facelifted Skoda Citigo Gets An RS Performance Tux

Skoda are currently looking into expanding their RS bundle of performance upgrades to other vehicles in their lineup, but the Citigo is not on that list.
However, this hasn’t stopped XTomi from imagining how such a model could look like.
Building upon the facelifted version that will debut in Geneva next month, the rendering sees the brand's smallest car add a specific grille with the RS badge, larger bumpers on both ends, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
Now, if these aren’t enough to signal the presence of a more potent member of the Citigo family, then the special paint scheme with black accents, and the large rims with a special pattern, should do the trick.
And if you would still like to have such a model, then Volkswagen has your back, as they are getting ready to launch a range-topping sports version of the Up!, a vehicle that is basically identical to the Skoda Citigo and Seat Mii.
Earlier intel suggests that the German variant will add the GTI designation and use the 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine from the Golf BlueMotion TSI, which will be de-tuned to produce 115 horses. Going from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) should take under 9 seconds, or more a seconds faste than the current range-topper.