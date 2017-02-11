Facelifted Skoda Octavia Getting New 1.5 Turbo Engine This Year

While Skoda just refreshed its Octavia giving it among other things, a controversially restyled front end and new tech, the Czech automaker isn't done yet with, as it's getting ready to add another engine to the lineup.
The new unit is the 1.5-liter turbocharged four petrol that powers the facelifted Volkswagen Golf, which was confirmed to AutoExpress by the company's head of communications, Peik von Bestenbostel, who said that "the new engine is coming in the second half of this year".
In its German cousin, the 1.5-liter TSI is good for 150 PS (148 HP) and comes with an intelligent Active Cylinder Management system, which allows it to shut down two cylinders for improved fuel consumption. It's unknown if the same output will be kept in the Octavia, but the British publication believes it could put out 130 PS (128 HP), just like in the BlueMotion version of the Golf.
When powering Volkswagen's compact car, the 150PS version returns a combined 57.6 mpg UK (48 mpg US / 4.9 l/100 km) and emits 110 g/km of CO2, while the lesser variant consumes 61.4 mpg UK (51.1 mpg US / 4.6 l/100 km) and emits 104 g/km of CO2.