Facelifted Skoda Rapid Bows Before Geneva With New Engine

After giving the Octavia a twin-headlight treatment, Skoda has released the first images and details with the facelifted version of the Rapid, which, weirdly, doesn’t follow the same route.
Before talking about it appearance, we should focus on the most important update made to the lineup - the addition of a new 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine, which replaces the 1.2-liter unit.
Available in two outputs for both the Rapid and Rapid Spaceback, it can be had with 95 PS (94 HP) and 110 PS (108 HP). The most humble offering allows the car to go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.0 seconds, while consuming 4.4 l/100 km (53.46 mpg US) and emitting 101 g/km of CO2, while the other slashes the time to 9.8 seconds, burns 4.5 l/100 km (52.27 mpg US) and emits 104 g/km of CO2.
Three other engines are available for the two cars - the 125 PS (123 HP) 1.4-liter TSI, the 90 PS (89 HP) 1.4-liter TDI, and the 116 PS (114 HP) 1.6-liter TDI. All units are equipped with brake energy recovery, a stop/start system, and meet Euro 6 emission standards.
Moving on to the headlights, they feature bi-xenon tech, while the daytime running lights use LED technology. Additionally, the C-shaped headlights can be had with a black tint or optional LEDs, whereas the modified fog lights now shine from a newly designed lower part of the front bumper.
Furthermore, Skoda have extended the rear window of the Rapid Spaceback, as part of the facelift, and have added new designs for the wheels, which can be had from 15- to 17-inch in size.
Inside, the two models feature new inlays added to the doors, redesigned air nozzles, and instruments in the control panel of the manual air-conditioning system. Those traveling with the 2018 Skoda Rapid can use the WLAN hotspot at all times, along with the Skoda Connect services, which consist of Infotainment Online and CareConnect.
Via the Skoda Connect app, owners can also access vehicle information remotely, and find out how much fuel there is in the tank, in addition to seeing whether the doors, windows and sunroof are closed.
There is also a wide range of safety systems available for the facelifted Rapid, such as multi-collision brake, trailer-stabilization program, fatigue detection, front assist, city emergency braking, hill climb assist, and park distance control.
Skoda will debut the 2018 Rapid in less than two weeks, at the Geneva Motor Show, with prices likely to be announced shortly after.