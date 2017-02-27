Facelifted Suzuki Vitara Scooped Snow Hunting

Production of the current Suzuki Vitara may have only commenced two years ago but the brand has already started testing a facelifted version, spied here for the very first time.
It is difficult to say when the facelifted Suzuki Vitara will launch, but a debut in the next 12 months seems likely. For now, we can identify a number of elements which differentiate it from the outgoing car, particularly on a styling front.
At the front, the presence of black and white camouflage suggests that the automaker is planning to tweak the model’s bumper, air intakes and front grille. Although the rear of this prototype doesn’t appear to have undergone any tweaks, it is likely that the finished model will have an updated bumper and different taillights.
Perhaps the most significant changes to the facelifted Vitara could come on a safety front. This tester appears to be fitted with additional sensors in the front bumper, indicating that it could receive an improved pre-collision warning system.
When the model reaches showroom floors, the engine line-up could remain unchanged or may face some small updates. If nothing is changed then a 1.6-liter petrol and a 1.6-liter diesel each delivering 118 hp will continue to be offered.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops