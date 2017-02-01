Facelifted VW Golf Goes On Sale In UK From £17,625

Almost three months after it went under the knife, the 2017 Volkswagen Golf is now available for order at dealers across the United Kingdom.
Retaining a familiar feel across the lineup as well as its previous starting price of £17,625 ($22,050), the facelifted hatch is offered in S, SE, SE Nav, GT, R-Line, GTE, GTE Advance, e-Golf, GTD, GTD BlueLine, GT, GTI Performance and R trims, while the estate lineup comes in S, SE, SE Nav, GT, GTD, GTD BlueLine, Alltrack and R flavors.
All grades benefit from new front and rear bumpers, redesigned halogen headlights with LED DRLs, or full LED headlights, tweaked front wings, new full LED taillights, a revised color palette, fresh wheel patterns and new trim panels and materials inside.
Depending on the selected model, the facelifted Golf can be equipped with City Emergency Braking with new Pedestrian Monitoring, Traffic Jam Assist that offers semi-automated driving at speeds up to 37 mph (60 km/h), and Emergency Assist, which is new to the compact segment, and can carry out an emergency stop if it detects the driver as being incapacitated.
Another novelty is the addition of a 150 PS (148 HP) 1.5-liter TSI Evo turbocharged petrol engine, which features Active Cylinder Management, allowing it to shut down two cylinders for better fuel consumption. There's also a BlueMotion version that develops 130 PS (128 HP). Finally, the GTI is now good for 230 PS (228 HP) or 245 PS (242 HP) in the GTI Performance guise, while the range-topping Golf R boasts 310 PS (307 HP).