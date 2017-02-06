Fake News: This IS NOT The New Seat Arona

An image claiming to reveal the shape of the all-new Seat Arona has taken many sites by storm today, but alas, it's nothing more than a mere rendering.
You see, the above photo being paraded on the interwebs and which we were informed / tip about from a Polish website called Motofilm, is not the original, as someone cunningly cropped the parts that show it's from a magazine article. It's clearly a rendering, and one that uses a few bits from the Seat Ibiza ST including the wheels and part of the taillights.
Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean such a vehicle isn’t coming, we just don't know what it will look like just yet.
Given that it should share the same underpinnings as the new generation Ibiza, to keep production costs low, the Arona is expected to ride on the MWB A0 platform. The same underpinnings should also be used on the next Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia, and on a similar subcompact SUV from Volkswagen.
The platform will give the vehicle access to a wide range of petrol and diesel engines, but it's still unknown whether electrification is on the table.
Bringing the heat on the Nissan Juke, Opel/Vauxhall Mokka X, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, and others, the new Seat Arona will be assembled at the Martorell plant, in Spain, and it will celebrate its world premiere by the end of the year, as the automaker announced last fall.