Faraday Future Ditches Mega Factory Plans For A 'Mini-Factory'

After halting construction on its 3 million square-foot factory in November 2016, Faraday Future has turned its attention to building a so-called ‘mini-factory’ to expedite production of the FF 91.
Las Vegas Now received word from Dr Qiong Liu, the city manager of North Las Vegas who said Faraday is working on a 650,000 square-foot factory that will be built by the end of August.
It is reported that AE com has filed and paid for expedited construction permits for the facility and that once the complex is built, production of the FF 91 will begin while the rest of the 3 million square-foot factory is being built.
The factory, located at the Apex Industrial Park, will benefit from new water sources, sewers and improved street access as part of the city of North Las Vegas’ plan for improved infrastructure in the area.
Although Faraday Future has yet to comment on the mini-factory, such a move isn’t surprising considering the company’s ongoing financial woes.