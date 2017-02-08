Faraday Future Hit With $210k Lawsuit Over its Domain Name

Faraday Future has been hit with a lawsuit alleging that it failed to pay a broker for acquiring FF.com on behalf of the electric automaker.
A 10-page complaint filed against Faraday in San Francisco County Superior Court alleges that Domains Cable was not paid a 15 per cent agreement after negotiating a deal to purchase FF.com from Bank of America for $1.5 million.
In the complaint, viewable on Jalopnik, it is alleged that Faraday’s former head of corporate communications, Marcus Nelson, employed the help of Suraj Rajwani from Domains Cable to think of a name for the start-up automaker and to register an appropriate domain name.
During negotiations, Nelson said that Faraday would give Rajwani a fee on top of the domain’s purchase price.
Rajwani soon began negotiating with Bank of America to purchase the domain FF.com and put forward an offer of $150,000. Bank of America counter-offered with $2.5 million. Rajwani ultimately told Faraday that he had got the asking price down to $1.5 million.
Unbeknownst to him, the electric automaker took matters into its own hands and went directly to Bank of America to purchase the domain for $1.4 million, cutting out the middle man (Rajwani).
In the lawsuit, Rajwani asks for no less than $210,000 alongside miscellaneous costs and expenses of the suit.