Faraday Future To Face Off Against Modified Tesla At Pikes Peak

Faraday Future plans on making a run at the infamous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in late June where it will be forced to face-off against a modified Tesla Model S.
It is reported that the troubled company will bring along an FF 91 prototype to run at the famed event which in recent years, has experienced a huge increase in numbers of electric cars and motorcycles competing.
The advantages of running an electric vehicle at Pikes Peak are quite obvious. Compared to vehicles with internal combustion engines which lose significant amounts of power as the air at the 14,000-foot mountain becomes thinner, EVs don’t encounter such issues.
However, Faraday won’t have things all its own way. Unplugged Performance, a tuning company that specializes in in Teslas, will be running a modified Model S P100D at the event. It’s safe to say that if Faraday Future can’t outpace the Tesla, it could be yet another PR failure for the company.
In other news, Arstechnica reports that this year's Pikes Peak will be streamed live for the first time since Sebastien Loeb's record-breaking run in 2013.