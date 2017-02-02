Fast N’ Furious Street Race Meeting Turns Into A Full Blown Riot In Greece

A massive -and obviously, illegal- street racing car meet in Greece quickly turned into a riot when police forces arrived at the scene.
Bystanders started throwing rocks, set dumpsters on fire and there were even reports from local media talking about molotov cocktails being thrown at the riot police, resulting into two officers being injured.
The riot police then responded with tear gas in order to disperse the crowd while they also arrested 30 people and charged them for disturbing the peace, arson, destroying public property and more.
It all started when the illegal meeting was organized through a Facebook Group, gathering more than 2,000 spectators. The huge audience wasn’t the only ones the meeting attracted though, as so was the police - rather unsurprisingly we may add.
The police established random checkpoints around the area and said that out of the 320 in total checks, they were able to certify 197 tickets, take away 47 driver licenses and strip the registration plates out of 26 vehicles.
Clearly, the whole incident is one huge pile of mess mixed with sheer stupidity. Even if for a second we forget that street racing is not only illegal, but incredibly dangerous too, we simply can’t understand why on earth these people protested instead of, I don't know, maybe just leaving the scene.
Watch the videos linked below and have your say in the comments.