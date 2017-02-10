Father Charged For Joyriding On Lawnmower With 5 Year-Old Son In Texas

A man in Houston has been charged with endangering a child after taking his 5-year-old son on a joyride on a lawnmower on a Texas freeway.
According to KTRK, Keith Anderson, 42, tied his son to him with a dog leash and drove along the HOV lane of the North Freeway before being stopped by police approximately two miles from his house.
Speaking of the incident, Anderson’s neighbor Issac Jefferson said “It's amazing because I thought he was a good guy, all the way.”
Interestingly, this wasn’t Anderson’s first brush with the law. In fact, at the time of his lawnmower arrest, he was out on bond of charges of making a terroristic threat and assaulting a family member.
His bail for the case has been set at $10,000.