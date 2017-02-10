FCA Design Boss Says Industry Needs To Collaborate On Autonomous Cars

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles design chief Ralph Gilles believes that automakers will have to collaborate with each other to create true automotive autonomy.
During a keynote speech at the Chicago Auto Show, Gilles said that many automakers are doing it alone when it comes to self-driving cars but believes brands will have to work together while also forcing infrastructural developments.
“Everybody’s out there trying to do it alone… but I think it’s going to require unforeseen collaboration. How can competitive industries join together … to get things done?” he asked.
Speaking more broadly about the technologies now being implemented in new vehicles, Gilles said that electrification has changed automotive design. Now, the wheels of a vehicle can be placed at the very corners due to the lack of traditional front-mounted combustion engines.
Gilles also asserted that advanced features like ultrasonic sensors, ultra-high-definition cameras and radar, now exclusive to luxury vehicles, will find their way into entry-level cars in the coming years, reports Automotive News.