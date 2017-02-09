FCA Installing Anti-Ambush Officer Protection Pack On All 2017 Charger Cop Cars

FCA has announced that effective immediately, all 2017 Dodge Charger Pursuit models will feature safety technology that detects movement behind the vehicle.
The system, provided to US law enforcement agencies at no extra cost, uses a rear-facing camera and radar in order to prevent ambush on officers and warn them about anybody approaching their car.
"This technology is designed to prevent an officer from being ambushed from the rear while parked," said FCA's Jeff Kommor. "While it does not replace vigilance, this technology acts as a second set of eyes and provides police officers with added peace of mind when they are in a parked Charger Pursuit."
In other words, the Officer Protection Package is meant to increase an officer's situational awareness when parked and working inside the vehicle - which can be a vulnerable situation. The system uses the Charger Pursuit's ParkSense rear park assist system and ParkView rear backup camera to alert the driver if anybody is behind the vehicle.
It all works thanks to an InterMotive-built module, plugged into the Charger's OBDII port - a module that's ultimately secured under the dash.
Whenever the system is active, the backup sensors remain on so that whenever someone trips them, a chime will sound to alert the officer that something is going on. As this happens, the doors will automatically lock, the front windows will roll up and the tail lights will flash.