FCA Says Dodge Viper Production Will End On August 31

Dodge will end production of the famed Viper once and for all on August 31, 2017.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles design chief Ralph Gilles revealed the news at the Chicago Auto Show while also saying that the supercar has been sold out for its final model year.
In October, Dodge was forced to pause ordering for the 2017 Dodge Viper due to the high demand for the model. Customers were fighting so hard to order the Viper that a dealership in North California actually ordered 135 2017MY Vipers and even created a number of ‘special edition’ models to sell to its customers.
Four limited edition models were introduced by Dodge mid-last year. The first, dubbed the Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR was restricted to 100 units and features the same paint scheme as the 1998 Viper GTS-R GT2 Champion Edition.
The Viper VoooDoo II Edition ACR was also introduced by way of 31 examples, 25 units of the Viper Snakeskin Edition GTC were approved for production and 33 Dodge Dealer Edition ACRs completed the special range.