FCA Says EPA Will Soon Certify Its 2017 Diesels

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief executive Sergio Marchionne is confident that the brand’s 2017 diesel models will soon be approved by the EPA.
Marchionne’s comments come two weeks after the U.S. government accused the company of violating the Clean Air Act. However, Marchionne said that the brand is already involved in deep discussions with the EPA to fix the affected vehicles, the 2014-16 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 150 EcoDiesel, with a simple ECU re-flash, reports the Detroit Free Press.
During a conference call, Marchionne said “We are in the midst of a series of pretty intense discussions with both EPA and (California Air Resources Board) on the certification of the 2017 models for both the Ram 1500 diesel and the Grand Cherokee diesel.”
According to the executive, FCA will receive approval for the software needed to fix the offending older models if its 2017 diesel vehicles are certified by the EPA.
“I think discussions are proceeding well, and I think they are a confirmation of the, certainly the goodwill that’s been established with the regulatory agencies now for a number of years, and it's something I expect that will continue,” he said.