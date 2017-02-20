FCA's Having Trouble With Its AWD Dodge Chargers & Chrysler 300s

The recalls keep coming from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. This time it comes down to its full-size sedans: the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300.
The problem, according to the NHTSA, comes down to the front propshaft bolts, which “may loosen and allow the front driveshaft to disconnect.” Since the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 are based on rear-drive platforms, the issue only affects those equipped with all-wheel drive.
To address the issue, FCA is calling in nearly 75,000 units of the 2014-17 Charger and 300 to replace their front propshaft bolts. The vast majority – an estimated 69,298 vehicles – are located in the United States, which another 5,312 in Canada and 347 outside of North America.
Fortunately FCA reports that it is “unaware of any related injuries or accidents” to have resulting from this problem, which was discovered in a review of warranty data and a resulting internal investigation.
Apparently the Dodge Challenger, which was only recently rolled out with an all-wheel drive option, has escaped this particular recall.