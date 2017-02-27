Ferrari 488 Almost Does A Ford Mustang Leaving UK Car Meet

Just when we thought the Ford Mustang was the only car prone to post-car meet crashes, a video has emerged showing a Ferrari 488 GTB channeling its inner Mustang and almost crashing.
The video below was filmed in the UK at the conclusion of a charity track day at Goodwood Circuit, and shows an overconfident 488 driver coming within inches of smashing into an oncoming motorist.
Initially, it seems that the driver has everything under control when leaving the event. However, he applies a little too much throttle and the rear end begins to fishtail. Unable to maintain control, the mid-engined supercar slides to the left and then the right where it almost smashes into an old Ford Mondeo.
In the process, the left rear wheel strikes the grass and dirt lining the road on two occasions, briefly sending it onto three wheels.
It’s impossible to tell if the wheel or suspension at the left rear suffered any damage, but the driver’s ego certainly did.