Ferrari 512 TR & Porsche 993 Turbo Face Off Again 20 Years Later

Want to put a supercar in your driveway, but can't quite afford to buy something new? The 1990s could be your answer.
No, we're not suggesting discovering some kind of time travel and going back to when they were more affordable. (They really weren't, once you take inflation into account.) But what was expensive in the Nineties may be attainable today, falling into that ravine in between the new and the classic.
Take the Ferrari 512 TR or the Porsche 993 Turbo, for example, like the examples featured in this latest video from Doug DeMuro. They were both built in the 1990s, both based on aging designs, and both packed boxer engines behind the cabin.
They each boasted about 400 horsepower and 0-60 times in the mid-fours. These two also both happen to be black (and up for sale by the same JM Legend Auto Group dealership in Brooklyn, NY). They each also marked the end of the line for their respective breeds, subsequent 911s going water-cooled, and the mid-engined 512 giving way (after a few more years of F512M) to the front-engined 550 Maranello that lead to the F12 we have today.
More striking than their similarities, though, are their differences. Where the Porsche was all about precision, the Ferrari was all about extravagance. The Porsche was narrow, the Ferrari was wide. The Ferrari packed twelve cylinders, the Porsche made do with six (plus a pair of turbochargers). The Ferrari drove the rear wheels, the Porsche all four.
We could go on, but we'll let Doug do the rest of the talking (and tell us which he'd take) in this fourteen-minute video.