Ferrari California T Goes Up In Flames In Belgium

A Ferrari California T has been left a smoldering mess after catching fire in the wake of a collision in Mechelen, Belgium.
Details about the incident are hard to come by but it is reported that the Ferrari went up in flames at approximately 11 am on February 6 on the E19 motorway.
Based on the images and videos available of the blaze, it appears as though the front of the California T was destroyed before the flames moved along one side of the supercar. At least one bystander was also pictured attempting to douse the fire with a small extinguisher but was unsuccessful.
It is not yet clear what actually triggered the fire but the cause is unlikely to worry the driver, as long as insurance pays for a replacement.
INFO - Mechelen - E19 ri. Antwerpen thv. Mechelen-Noord, brand voertuig linkse rijstrook https://t.co/Nwcrr2308F pic.twitter.com/FCYBz8rNiS— PolitieControles (@PolConBe) February 6, 2017