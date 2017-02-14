Ferrari F12 M To Have Firm's Last Naturally-Aspirated V12

Ferrari looks set to unveil the F12 M at March's Geneva Motor Show with its final naturally-aspirated V12 engine.
The new vehicle's 6.3-liter V12 will be uprated to approximately 750 hp putting it quite close to the 769 horses delivered by the prized F12tdf. This will make the model Ferrari's most powerful naturally-aspirated series production car ever and be a fitting send off before the company adds electrical assistance to all of its V12s.
To ensure the F12 M has class-leading dynamics, the active rear wheel steering system of the F12tdf will be used.
Visually, the F12 M won't be dramatically different to the F12 it replaces, similar to how the 488 wasn't a revolutionary styling leap over the 458. As such, the F12 will adopt redesigned headlights and taillights, a new grille, different air intakes and a modified interior.
Autocar reports that production of the F12 M will last for approximately five years and that at least one limited-run model will be produced in extremely limited numbers, possibly between just 80 and 100 units.
Rendering courtesy of TrazionePosteriore