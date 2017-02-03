Ferrari F12M Allegedly Coming With 800 HP, Rear-Wheel Steering

Ferrari has apparently shown the successor of the F12 Berlinetta to prospective customers, and it's one of those people that released the first specs of the supercar.
However, being that the information is nothing more than a simple post on FerrariChat, we're taking it with a grain of salt - for now, at least.
The man, who claims to have been present at the event, states that the F12M was referred to as the F152M and V12 Sport.
Moreover, it seems that the displacement of the 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that powers both the F12 Berlinetta and F12tdf, among others, has been increased to 6.5 liters. This, along with other possible upgrades, leads to 800 horsepower and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. By comparison, the F12 Berlinetta gets 730 HP and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque.
Channeling output to the rear wheels is a re-tuned 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which reportedly allows for 30 percent quicker upshifts, and 40 percent faster downshifts.
Additionally, the upcoming Italian supercar will get rear-wheel steering, which will probably be similar to the system used on the F12tdf. Contributing to its improved handling is a 'new electric steering rack'.
Describing a fully-function car that was allegedly present at the private event in Maranello, FerrariChat's member said that new LED headlights, and a revised front end, help set it apart. Inside, a new 8.8-inch infotainment system is said to have been added.
Ferrari is likely to release details in the coming weeks, as the F12M, whose name remains unconfirmed, is believed to debut in Geneva this March.
Renderings courtesy of TrazionePosteriore