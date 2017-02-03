Ferrari Posts Record Sales And Earnings

Ferrari's positive growth continued in all core regions, throughout 2016, contributing to total annual sales of 8,014.
This represents a 4.6 percent increase versus the prior year, or 350 units more, and saw the achievement driven by a 5 percent increased in the V8-powered supercars, led by the success of the 488 GTB and 488 Spider.
Shipments of the more potent 12-cylinder models were also up, by 4 percent in this case, pulled by the GTC4Lusso, LaFerrari Aperta and F12tdf. The fixed-roof version of the LaFerrari ended its limited series run.
Most supercars ended up in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region from January to December, last year - 3,610 units to be specific, which means an 8 percent increase, followed closely by the Americas, with 2,687 deliveries, up 2 percent. China accounted for another 619 deliveries, while in the rest of the Asia Pacific market, 1,098 examples were shipped.
The company's net revenues grew by 8.8 percent last year, or €251 million ($270,6 million) to €3.105 billion ($3.35 billion), and for 2017, Ferrari believes the net revenue will increase furthermore, to €3.3 billion ($3.6 billion), while shipments are also expected to reach new heights, with an estimated 8,400 units.