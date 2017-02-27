Ferrari's 2017 F1 Car Looks Seriously Impressive Lapping Fiorano

Ferrari has been making the most out of its Fiorano test track, and recently brought its 2017 F1 SF70H car to the famed circuit for its first shakedown.
This clip provides us with our first clear look at a 2017 F1 car on a track at full speed, and it certainly seems impressive, bringing back memories of the cars used in 2007 and 2008 just before the appearances of the cars were changed in 2009.
Perhaps the most obvious change is the rear wing. It is no longer a strange-looking aid that stretches far too high and is way too thin. Instead, it's perfectly proportioned both vertically and horizontally. While speeding through Fiorano’s fast sweepers, the new Ferrari looks seriously planted and hopefully capable of giving the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team a shock.
Dare we say it, we’re even starting to enjoy the sound of the turbocharged engine.