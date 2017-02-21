Ferrari's Mystery Hypercar Looks So Much Better With A Lick Of Color

Facts are pretty scarce on this one, but those recent patent drawings do indeed belong to Ferrari, so why not add some color?
What we know so far is that the drawings were sent to the European patent registry back in August 2016, however that's when the assumptions start, such as this being a one-off SP model (Special Project) based on the LaFerrari hypercar.
And yes, we would be very surprised if this was anything other than a hypercar given its bonkers, futuristic and ultra-aggressive form.
The render itself, courtesy of Peisert Design, does a good job bringing color, transparency and a real road presence to one of the patent drawings - specifically the one showcasing only the front fascia.
Compared to the LaFerrari, the car depicted here seems to be a bit less aggressive visually, with thinner, differently-shaped headlights and a more minimalist design for the hood.
The windshield also seems to be a lot bigger, which can be a good thing in terms of visibility - especially in this type of car.